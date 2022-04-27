Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to Hold

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,511. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $891.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

