Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Strong Sell

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were hurt by a decline in revenues. Despite the expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins in the near term. A decline in mortgage origination volumes might adversely impact the segment’s performance and, hence, is concerning. Nevertheless, the rise in loan demand, a solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s top-line growth. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, elevated expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent.”

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.