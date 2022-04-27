Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. Insmed has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

