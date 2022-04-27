Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Sell

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

INVH stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 150.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

