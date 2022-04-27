Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Sell

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

