Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Sell

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

