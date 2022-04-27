Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Strong Sell

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

PSN opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

