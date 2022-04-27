Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Sell

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

