Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Sell

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SMED. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.