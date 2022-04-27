Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Sell

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

TMDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $584.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.72. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

