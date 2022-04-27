Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Sell

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.48) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
About Valeo (Get Rating)
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valeo (VLEEY)
