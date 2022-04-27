Zacks Investment Research Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Sell

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Azul is benefiting from steady recovery in air-travel demand, especially on the domestic front. The carrier’s March 2022 traffic (consolidated) increased 68.6% year over year. Domestic traffic rose 52.6% from the year ago reading. Also, strong e-commerce demand is boosting Azul’s cargo business unit. The company generated net revenues of R$1.1 billion in 2021, which is double the level achieved in 2019. However, despite the improvement, air traffic is below 2019 levels. Fourth-quarter 2021 traffic was down 3.8% from the fourth-quarter 2019 reading. Weakness in international travel demand (down 68.5% in fourth-quarter 2021 from the fourth-quarter 2019 reading) is concerning. Rising fuel costs add to the carrier's woes as it has the potential to hurt its bottom line. Moreover, the company's increasing debt level is worrisome. “

Get Azul alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 37,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,989. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Azul will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Azul by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Azul by 28.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.