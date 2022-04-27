Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 93,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.76. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

