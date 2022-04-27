Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Sell

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

