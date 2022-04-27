Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $257.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company displayed strong segmental performance in the quarter under review. It witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the first quarter. The company’s revenue growth in the quarter under review reflected procedure increase and rise in system placements. Per management, the COVID-19 resurgence impacted the company’s procedure volume in the first quarter. Despite this challenging environment, Intuitive Surgical witnessed healthy customer demand for its products in the quarter under review. Shares of Intuitive Surgical outperformed the sector over the past year. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs remain concerns for Intuitive Surgical.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $244.52 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

