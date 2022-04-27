Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Hold

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. Nephros has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

