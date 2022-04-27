Zacks Investment Research Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

TRVG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,519. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.03 million, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.68.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in trivago by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

