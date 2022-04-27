Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Hold

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

UCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,047. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

