Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Sell

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

VG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. 53,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,128. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -201.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,435,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

