Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Hold

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

