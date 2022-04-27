Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Hold

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALPMY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY remained flat at $$15.87 during trading on Tuesday. 75,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.59. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

