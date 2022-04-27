Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Hold

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of CALT stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 5,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

