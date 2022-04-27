Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) to Hold

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CNTX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 156,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.