Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) to Hold

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.