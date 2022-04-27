Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) to “Hold”

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

GWH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,997. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $5,373,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

