Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to “Buy”

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “
FOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
