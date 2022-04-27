Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Hold”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentex is positioned for growth driven by unique technology platforms and product launches, with HomeLink and Full Display Mirror (FDM) leading the way. The company launched 5 new nameplate launches for FDM in the last reported quarter, bringing total nameplates to 70. Beyond mirrors, Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink offer significant growth opportunities, going forward. Encouragingly, Gentex envisions 2022 net sales in the band of $1.87-$2.02 billion, higher than $1.73 billion registered in 2021. However, Gentex anticipates raw material price increases, tight labor situation, logistical challenges and manufacturing inefficiencies to cause margin compression in 2022. Escalating SG&A and R&D costs and sluggish sales of Dimmable aircraft window are another concern. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research firms have also commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Gentex stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,344. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

