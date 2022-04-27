Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to “Buy”

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.