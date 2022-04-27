Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) to “Hold”

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,444. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTY Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

