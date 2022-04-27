Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to “Hold”

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

