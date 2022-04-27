Zacks Investment Research Upgrades P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) to Hold

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PIII opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

