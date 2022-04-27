Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) to “Hold”

Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEMKT:SLI opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $995.66 million and a PE ratio of -28.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

