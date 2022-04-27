Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) to Buy

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Talkspace alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Talkspace has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.01.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $8,490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $4,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talkspace (TALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.