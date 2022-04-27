Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Buy”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

