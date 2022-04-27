Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) to Hold

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Shares of THTX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,699 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

