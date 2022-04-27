Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Hold

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is gaining from solid momentum across the Hotels, Media & Platform and Experiences & Dining segments. Also, Viator point of sale and re-opening of in-restaurant dining in the European countries are contributing well. Further, ongoing vaccination drive, relaxing government restrictions and a rebound in leisure travel trend remain tailwinds. Also, growing momentum across TripAdvisor Plus is a positive. The company’s increasing user base owing to its solid marketing initiatives and robust mobile-centric products, is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, growing selling & marketing costs driven by rising spending in search engine marketing and other online traffic acquisitions are concerns. Further, coronavirus-led disruptions in the travel industry remain overhangs.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

