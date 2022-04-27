Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to “Hold”

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “
Separately, Oddo Bhf started coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) price target for the company.
About United Internet (Get Rating)
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
