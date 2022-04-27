Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ Z opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

