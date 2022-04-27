Zurn Water Solutions Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $66,935,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

