Zurn Water Solutions Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.
Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Shares of ZWS opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $66,935,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.
Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.
