Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 12,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,208. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.