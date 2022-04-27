ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

