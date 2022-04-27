ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CNET opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49.
