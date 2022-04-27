Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 794.01%. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZYME opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $278.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 43.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

