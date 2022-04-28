-$0.09 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.03). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.99.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,610. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

