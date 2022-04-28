-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $557.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -5.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.