-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $557.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,761 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

