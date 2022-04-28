$0.16 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period.

SITE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.98. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

