$0.22 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.26. Repay posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP grew its position in Repay by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 991,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Repay has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

