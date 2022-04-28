$0.23 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.