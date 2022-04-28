$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 94.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 117,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 709,818 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

