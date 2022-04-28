-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.
In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.52. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.55.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
