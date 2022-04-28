-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.52. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.