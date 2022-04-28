$0.64 EPS Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $88.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

